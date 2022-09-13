AIIMS New Delhi to get approved for redevelopment

The AIIMS-New Delhi master plan should be approved, according to a proposal made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

According to the news agency ANI, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has advised the Union Health Ministry to approve the AIIMS-New Delhi master plan, which was about to enable 50 new operating rooms and more than 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds, in the hospital.

The committee advised that "The Health Ministry must give the green signal to this project, so that the goal of developing AIIMS into a world-class Medical University by March 2024 can be achieved without any failure."

"It should also get clearance from New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) without any delay so that the civil work can also be started at the earliest and the project is completed within the set timeframe," it continued.

Dr Randeep Guleria stated on August 15 that the AIIMS Delhi master plan will transform the facility into a top-tier medical university with 50 new operating rooms, more than 3,000 beds, research labs, clinical trial facilities, animal facilities, 4,000 hostel units, and 14,000 parking spaces.

He also said that the government has already received a thorough report on the project.

By combining patient care, teaching, research, and administration on the East Ansari Nagar campus, outpatient services on the Masjid Noth Campus, and residential facilities on the Trauma Centre Extension Campus, the master plan seeks to redevelop AIIMS Delhi's infrastructure in a comprehensive way, according to Dr Guleria.

The committee also praised the joint efforts of the AIIMS administration and the Health Ministry for providing the country and its neighbours with one of the greatest healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)