AIIMS New Delhi to get approved for redevelopment

Headlines

Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

Meet Indian-origin Maths tutor, who takes free classes in New Zealand, has over 33000 students

Nokia launches 6G Lab in India, to back ‘Bharat 6G Vision’, check details here

Viral video: Delhi vendor prepares omelette in milk, internet says 'this should be illegal'

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

Meet Indian-origin Maths tutor, who takes free classes in New Zealand, has over 33000 students

Viral video: Delhi vendor prepares omelette in milk, internet says 'this should be illegal'

5 ways papaya leaves benefit your health

6 most beautiful insects

Bollywood stars who have given more flops than hits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

HomeIndia

India

AIIMS New Delhi to get approved for redevelopment

The AIIMS-New Delhi master plan should be approved, according to a proposal made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to the news agency ANI, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has advised the Union Health Ministry to approve the AIIMS-New Delhi master plan, which was about to enable 50 new operating rooms and more than 3,000 patient care beds, including 300 emergency beds, in the hospital. 

The committee advised that "The Health Ministry must give the green signal to this project, so that the goal of developing AIIMS into a world-class Medical University by March 2024 can be achieved without any failure."

"It should also get clearance from New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) without any delay so that the civil work can also be started at the earliest and the project is completed within the set timeframe," it continued.

Dr Randeep Guleria stated on August 15 that the AIIMS Delhi master plan will transform the facility into a top-tier medical university with 50 new operating rooms, more than 3,000 beds, research labs, clinical trial facilities, animal facilities, 4,000 hostel units, and 14,000 parking spaces. 

He also said that the government has already received a thorough report on the project. 

By combining patient care, teaching, research, and administration on the East Ansari Nagar campus, outpatient services on the Masjid Noth Campus, and residential facilities on the Trauma Centre Extension Campus, the master plan seeks to redevelop AIIMS Delhi's infrastructure in a comprehensive way, according to Dr Guleria. 

The committee also praised the joint efforts of the AIIMS administration and the Health Ministry for providing the country and its neighbours with one of the greatest healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with betting app that allegedly makes Rs 200 crore a day

'Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai...': PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over absence at Jodhpur govt function

'Black day' for Indian democracy: Abhishek Banerjee slams Centre after Delhi Police manhandle TMC leaders; WATCH videos

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE