AIIMS issues guidelines for early detection and prevention of black fungus in COVID-19 patients

Black fungus or Mucormycosis is on the rise and till now it has claimed the lives of several COVID-19 patients across the country. Seeing the grave situation, the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has released new guidelines for detection and care for cases of black fungus or mucormycosis.

The new guidelines direct for early detection and prevention of mucormycosis in AIIMS's COVID-19 ward. The guidelines call for the identification of high-risk patients in the COVID-19 ward. It also points out that for early detection what signs patients and their caretakers must keep a lookout for.

Ophthalmologists have been asked to conduct a baseline examination of these high-risk patients, followed by weekly examinations till the time of discharge.

Medical experts have pointed to strong links between diabetes and the black fungus infection. Cases of mucormycosis are being seen among COVID-19 patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, and particularly among those who are suffering from diabetes and cancer.

Who are at risk

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab

Patients on immunosuppressants or anticancer treatment, and patients with a chronic debilitating illness

Patients on high dose steroids and or long duration of steroids or tocilizumab

Severe cases of COVID-19

Patients on oxygen support - nasal prongs, by mask, or on a ventilator

Danger signs to look out for

Abnormal black discharge or crust, or bleeding from the nose

Nasal blockage

Headache or eye pain

Swelling around the eyes, double vision, redness of eyes, loss of vision, difficulty in closing the eye, inability to open the eye, prominence of the eye

Facial numbness or tingling sensation, difficulty in chewing or opening the mouth.