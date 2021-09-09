Headlines

India

AIIMS Delhi to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials for Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID vaccine

Delhi AIIMS is one of the three hospitals where the phase 2 and 3 trials of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine will be conducted.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be conducting the second and third phases of the clinical trials for Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine shot, as per reports. AIIMS Delhi will be one of the only three hospitals that will be moving ahead with these trials.

The three hospitals where Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine trials will be conducted are Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences, and Gurunanak Hospital and INCLEN, which is in Palwan city of Haryana.

AIIMS Delhi will most likely begin the clinical trials for Phase 2 of the nasal shot of the COVID vaccine most likely in two weeks as an application has been submitted to the Ethics Committee, seeking their permission. The third phase will begin shortly after the completion of the second phase.

Phase 1 of the intranasal COVID vaccine trial was conducted by Bharat Biotech among healthy volunteers of age group 18 to 60. The interim data for the nasal vaccine shot, which is called BBV154, was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Reports suggest that the data was well tolerated.

The vaccine trials will be conducted by administering two doses of the nasal shot at the gap of four weeks. Reports suggest that the principal administrator of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine trials will be Dr. Sanjay Rai.

Experts have stated that there are several advantages to this one-of-a-kind vaccine shot. The nasal vaccine shots generate a strong immune response at the site of virus entry, which is the nose. Thus, the vaccine can stop the virus from further entering the lungs and making the immune system weak.

This vaccine is also non-invasive and needle-free. The decision regarding administering Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to the general public will be taken after the vaccine trials are deemed successful.

