AIIMS Delhi becomes first govt college to install da Vinci Robot to train doctors, nurses in surgery; check details

In a revolutionary move in the history of medicine, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has now installed a da Vinci Surgical Robot at its Skills, e-learning, and Telemedicine (SET) facility, with an expertise in robotic surgeries who will train doctors in the field. AIIMS has become the first govt college in India to use Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci system for training in surgeries. The installation has been done under a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

As advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are being integrated in every field, the initiative will equip and train students and professionals in advanced surgical technologies. “With the installation of this robot, AIIMS Delhi is now the only institution in the country to have two surgical robots purely for training,” the hospital said in a statement. The hospital has already been using a Hugo training robot by Medtronics.

How is Da Vinci Robot helpful?

Trainees and faculty in massive numbers use this facility, not only those from AIIMS but also from other institutions, according to the hospital. By using this, the staff can get access to state-of-the-art training facilities using manikins and simulators, and students, nurses, residents, healthcare professionals, and the faculty can learn and practise in stress-free sessions.

With the installation of the da Vinci robot at the SET facility, many such opportunities increase, as also surgeons and other professionals get exposure to high-end skills and technology training with which they are enabled to perform robotic-assisted surgery across core specialities, including urology, gynaecology, general surgery, surgical oncology, head and neck surgery, and more, the hospital statement said.

The hospital also said that with this collaboration, the application of robotic-assisted surgery in India would be enhanced, as it provides high-quality training in a government institution.

Talking about the launch, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said, “With this training centre, AIIMS Delhi is reinforcing its leadership in advancing surgical education and innovation. The demand for precision-driven technologies like robotic-assisted surgery is growing in India. “By equipping surgeons for performing surgeries on advanced robotic technologies, this centre will help improve surgical precision, reduce recovery time, and elevate patient care across the country.” He added that in the past, surgeons had to travel abroad and pay large sums of money to acquire such training, which could now be obtained within the institution.