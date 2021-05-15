AIIMS chief reveals major cause behind Mucormycosis and how to prevent it

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said misuse of steroids is a major cause behind mucormycosis.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.

Guleria also urged the hospitals to follow protocols of infection control practices as secondary infections -- fungal and bacterial -- can be seen as the COVID-19 cases are increasing and are causing more mortality.

The AIIMS director while addressing the health briefing, said, "As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections -- fungal & bacterial -- are causing more mortality."

He said, "Mucormycosis spores are found in soil, air and even in food. But they are of low virulence and usually do not causes infection. There were very few cases of this infection before COVID. Now a large number of cases are being reported due to COVID."

At AIIMS, 23 patients are being treated for this fungal infection. Out of them, 20 are still COVID-19 positive & the rest are negative for COVID. Many states have reported more than 500 cases of mucormycosis, said Guleria.

He further said, "Mucormycosis can affect the face, infecting nose, the orbit of the eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung."

Also read What is Mucormycosis? Know how this Black Fungus can affect your eyesight

"Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and those who are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria added.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government declared Mucormycosis a notified disease. Now, if a patient is diagnosed with black fungus in any government or private hospital of the state, it will have to be reported to the CMO of the concerned district so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent the disease.

The Odisha government has constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state. The seven-member committee will monitor the incidence of Mucormycosis in patients admitted to different hospitals in the State and formulate a guideline for early detection and management of such cases.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul had ruled out an outbreak of COVID-triggered mucormycosis and said that the situation was being monitored.