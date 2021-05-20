AIIMS chief calls black fungus 'misnomer', says 'not enough evidence of third wave impacting children more'

As India is witnessing a surge in not only the COVID-19 cases in the second wave but also increasing cases of black fungus, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has now said that the cases of fungal infection will presumably come down as the COVID-19 cases decrease.

On the reports of four white fungus cases being detected in Patna Medical College Hospital, Guleria said, "The most important thing to remember is that mucormycosis is not a black fungus. It is a misnomer… because there is some discolouration of the skin as it decreases blood supply, it may give a feeling that the area has become black, that is why the name has come."

Guleria also addressed the fears that the third wave of the coronavirus might affect children more than adults. He said, "There is not enough evidence to say that the third wave is going to predominantly affect the children. I think even in the coming wave will be protected because of the very nature of the virus that it causes less infection in children," News18 quoted him as saying.

However, the AIIMS chief also said that appropriate measures are being taken to make sure that children are protected from the virus.

"We will have some degree of protection for children because there are trials of vaccines for children and data should be out soon. Most vaccinologists think that the vaccine should be safe in children…Hopefully, in the next 3-4 months we will have vaccine approved for children," he said.

"There is enough epidemiological evidence to suggest that even if the whole family is infected, it causes much milder disease in the children. It should continue even as the new waves come," Guleria said.