AIIMS assures treatment to HIV-positive cancer patient during lockdown

The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi has told the High Court that it will provide necessary treatment to an HIV-positive patient who is suffering from oral cancer.

The patient had moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to AIIMS-Delhi for treatment during lockdown due to coronavirus. The petitioner through her petition had pleaded that she needed urgent surgery as she was bleeding from the tongue due to cancer. The patient claimed that she was denied medical attention due to lockdown.

In its status report filed in the High Court, AIIMS said that it will provide necessary treatment during the lockdown.

The court, however, observed that in the exercise of its jurisdiction it would not direct the doctors to take a different view if they think that surgery would be at high risk to the patient considering her physical and medical conditions.

Delhi government also assured the petitioner of fresh curfew passes in case the lockdown is extended beyond April 14.

The Central Government had last month announced a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country. The lockdown is likely to be extended for at least another two weeks as chief ministers have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its continuations.