Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations: 'Met terrorists four time, provided them with...'

Significant details have emerged after the probe of Mohammad Yousuf Katari, 26, who was arrested for providing logistical support to the terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam massacre. Officials said on Sunday, i.e., October 5, that Katari had met the three terrorists involved in the attack - Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran, and Hamza Afghani - four times.

He provided them logistical support, including an Android phone charger. Moreover, Katari reportedly revealed that he had met them in the Zabarwan hills outside Srinagar and guided them through the difficult terrain.

Operation Mahadev

Katari's arrest was followed by weeks of investigation to nab the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam tragedy. During Operation Mahadev in July, the three terrorists were gunned down by security forces. They recovered a few items, including a partially destroyed phone charger, which helped them track down Katari.

So far, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four individuals in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. After the Pulwala horror in 2019, this was the deadliest terror attack, which further strained the ties between India and Pakistan.

