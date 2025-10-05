'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour
IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir
After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'
Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...
Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospitalised – BCCI issues statement
Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations: 'Met terrorists four time, provided them with...'
White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it
'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'
'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country
INDIA
Significant details have emerged after the probe of Mohammad Yousuf Katari, 26, who was arrested for providing logistical support to the terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.
Significant details have emerged after the probe of Mohammad Yousuf Katari, 26, who was arrested for providing logistical support to the terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam massacre. Officials said on Sunday, i.e., October 5, that Katari had met the three terrorists involved in the attack - Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran, and Hamza Afghani - four times.
He provided them logistical support, including an Android phone charger. Moreover, Katari reportedly revealed that he had met them in the Zabarwan hills outside Srinagar and guided them through the difficult terrain.
Katari's arrest was followed by weeks of investigation to nab the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam tragedy. During Operation Mahadev in July, the three terrorists were gunned down by security forces. They recovered a few items, including a partially destroyed phone charger, which helped them track down Katari.
So far, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four individuals in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. After the Pulwala horror in 2019, this was the deadliest terror attack, which further strained the ties between India and Pakistan.
ALSO READ | Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested