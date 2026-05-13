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AIADMK's crisis deepens as party removes CV Shanmugam, 23 others from posts for backing Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s TVK in floor test

AIADMK has sought the disqualification of 24 MLAs for supporting Chief Minister Vijay during the Tamil Nadu Assembly trust vote despite a party whip.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 07:48 PM IST

AIADMK's crisis deepens as party removes CV Shanmugam, 23 others from posts for backing Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s TVK in floor test
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The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday moved to disqualify 24 MLAs who supported the government led by Vijay during the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The party alleged that the legislators violated the official party whip and are therefore liable for action under the anti-defection law.

The development came shortly after the Vijay-led government comfortably won the floor test conducted in the Assembly earlier in the day.

Vijay Government Wins Trust Vote

During the confidence motion, the Chief Minister secured the support of 144 legislators, while 22 members voted against the motion. Five MLAs abstained from participating in the voting process.

The ruling side’s numbers were strengthened after several opposition legislators voted in favour of the government despite directives issued by their respective parties. Meanwhile, the 59 MLAs belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a walkout before voting took place.

Vijay’s party effectively held 105 MLAs during the trust vote. One seat had fallen vacant after Vijay resigned from his constituency following his elevation as Chief Minister. Another MLA, serving as Speaker, did not cast a vote, while one legislator was barred from voting following a court order linked to an election challenge.

AIADMK Invokes Anti-Defection Law

Addressing the media in Chennai, senior AIADMK leaders stated that around 25 legislators had acted against the party’s directive issued ahead of the trust vote. According to the party, all MLAs had been instructed through a formal whip to oppose the government during the floor test.

The leaders said a formal complaint seeking disqualification had now been submitted to the Assembly authorities under provisions of the anti-defection law.

They maintained that legislators who vote contrary to an authorised whip risk losing their membership in the Assembly.

Action Against Rebel Leaders

The AIADMK leadership also indicated that disciplinary measures within the party structure had been initiated against several senior leaders accused of backing the government. Among those reportedly facing removal from party posts are C. V. Shanmugam, S. P. Velumani and C. Vijayabaskar.

The political fallout from the trust vote is expected to intensify in the coming days as the Assembly Speaker examines the disqualification petitions submitted by the party

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