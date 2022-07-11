AIADMK power tussle: Madras HC order to decide fate of big-ticket party meet to pick EPS as supremo

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami - File Photo

The Madras High Court is scheduled to pronounce its order at 9 am on a plea by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam who has sought stalling of a big-ticket party meeting in Chennai where E Palaniswami is set to be elected as the single, supreme party leader.

The Madras High Court said on Friday that it would pass order on July 11, by 9 AM, on a plea against holding the General Council meeting. The meet was originally scheduled to be held on July 11 and it was slated to commence in the morning, that day. Now the fate of the meeting hinges on the court verdict.

Even as the high court will pronounce its order before the meeting, all arrangements are in place to hold the meet on the premises of a marriage hall on the city's outskirts.

With the OPS camp stoutly opposing the meeting to pick Palaniswami as the top leader, the party has installed entry control equipment like flap barriers and turnstile to allow only authorised functionaries with access cards, seen as a first in Tamil Nadu by any political party.

While Palaniswami's side said the support from GC members has increased to 2,455, Panneerselvam faction said that OPS had the support of 1.5 crore party members. The party has about 2,650 GC members

Since last month, the AIADMK has been witnessing serious intra-party wrangling over the issue of single-leadership and Palaniswami has the support of an overwhelming majority and Panneerselvam has been sidelined in the party. It is expected that the AIADMK may soon act against Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam was earlier seen as the political heir of late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa while Palaniswami enjoyed support from party workers.

Jayalalithaa had twice picked Panneerselvam as the stand-in-CM when she had to step down following her conviction. Though OPS was elevated for the third time just before she died, Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala, who briefly took over the party, replaced him with EPS after he rebelled against her. Later, in a dramatic twist, both EPS and OPS patched up and expelled Sasikala when she was in jail. OPS became the party supremo and Palaniswami his Number 2.