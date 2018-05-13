AIADMK hits out at BJP state chief for comment on Cauvery

Jayakumar condemned Tamilisai for supporting the interest of Karnataka.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday hit out at Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan for her comments that the resolution process for the Cauvery issue was delayed due to elections in Karnataka.

"For people of Tamil Nadu, it is really a shocking revelation that the decision on Cauvery Management Board issue was delayed due to the Karnataka polls. It is totally wrong and unacceptable decision," senior AIADMK leader and Minister D Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar condemned Tamilisai for supporting the interest of Karnataka. "Despite being in Tamil Nadu, she speaks for the interest of Karnataka. People of Tamil Nadu will never accept the explanation of Tamilisai," he said.

Tamilisai on Friday raised political eyebrows in the state by saying that the resolution process for the Cauvery issue was delayed due to elections in Karnataka. "The BJP will come to power in Karnataka. Once that happens, the Karnataka government will release water," she said.

"When the DMK and the Congress were in alliance for 10 years and ruling at the Centre they failed to do anything to resolve this issue," she said. "We had just asked for a few days since elections were taking place in Karnataka. There is nothing wrong with it," she said.