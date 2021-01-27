AIADMK expels office bearer for putting up banner welcoming Sasikala

The ruling AIADMK has expelled a Tirunelveli-based functionary for putting up a poster welcoming VK Sasikala, the aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. This message from the incumbent party comes on the same day when Sasikala has been formally released from prison and is expected to return to Chennai within a week.

“Welcome, General Secretary, who is going to guide the AIADMK” the poster read in Tamil, with the picture of VK Sasikala as the most prominent. The poster had also featured the name and picture of Subramania Raja, who served as a District joint Secretary of the MGR Mandram.

The statement issued by Coordinator O Pannerselvam and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the individual Subramania Raja was being expelled from the basic membership of the party and from all other responsibilities that he holds. It also urged other party men to cut ties with the expelled individual.

This comes at a time when Sasikala’s release is perceived as a major threat to the AIADMK, which faced serious troubles following the death of supremo Jayalalithaa in 2016. Back then, Sasikala and her family members had taken control of the party, with all elected MLAs owing allegiance to them. It was after several rounds of factional feuds, the conviction of Sasikala and the re-union of OPS-EPS that the party has seen stability.

It must be noted that the unveiling of the Jayalalithaa memorial on the famed Marina beach also was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of lakhs of AIAMDK cadre, on a day when Sasikala was meant to step out of prison. While her jail term has ended, Sasikala is recuperating in a hospital in Bengaluru after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Before heading for prison, Sasikala had visited the resting place of Jayalalithaa and slammed her hand thrice, as if taking a vow. Hence, it was only natural that the united AIADMK under EPS-OPS would showcase their strength with lakhs of cadre gathering along the Kamarajar Salai, adjoining the Marina beach.’

While the AIADMK leaders have dismissed Sasikala’s release having any impact on their party, it is must be understood that over the last few years, AIADMK leaders have jumped ship to the TTV-Dinakaran (Sasikala’s nephew)-led AMMK. Given the clout that Sasikala once enjoyed within the party, her release and subsequent moves are going to be closely watched by the AIADMK, owing to the possibility of disgruntled elements switched sides or causing rifts.