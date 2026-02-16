AI Summit 2026: PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo at 5 pm today; says 'outcomes of Summit will help...'

The theme of the summit is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo at 5 pm today, February 16, 2026, bringing together innovators, startups, industry leaders and public institutions under one roof. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi hailed the initiative, stating the Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more.

PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo at 5 pm today

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."

The theme of the summit is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress, he said. Modi pointed out that AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more, he said. "I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," Modi said.

"Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant Startup ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," the prime minister said.

AI Summit 2026: What's today's agenda?

According to reports, the Summit will have Keynotes, Panel Discussions, and Roundtables scheduled in Bharat Mandapam / Sushma Swaraj Bhawan / Ambedkar Bhawan, respectively. The day will witness the framing of national priorities, spark collaborations, and shape the strategic AI discourse for the days ahead.

Top executives from global AI giants will join several world leaders in New Delhi this week for the AI summit, as India is emerging as a hotspot for AI firms. Alphabet's Google, Microsoft and Amazon are already committing a combined $68 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure investment up to 2030. On Thursday, Key speakers at the summit will include Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.