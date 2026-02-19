AI Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs, VVIP movement to affect key routes; Check timings and roads to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police announced road restrictions and diversions across central Delhi on February 19 due to VVIP movement for the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory announcing traffic curbs and diversions across central parts of the capital on Thursday, February 19, in view of the AI Impact Summit 2026 being hosted at Bharat Mandapam.

Authorities said special traffic management measures will be enforced during two peak windows from 7:30 am to 10:00 am and again between 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm due to scheduled VVIP movements between the venue, the airport and other key locations in the city.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 19 Feb, 2026 from 07:30–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.



Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel… pic.twitter.com/DWW8mfq8RM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 18, 2026

Key Roads Under Restrictions

Several prominent stretches in central Delhi are expected to witness diversions and tighter regulation. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg.

Diplomatic routes such as Shanti Path, Satya Marg and Africa Avenue will also be affected owing to security arrangements. In addition, parts of Mathura Road, Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg, Prithvi Raj Road and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg are likely to face traffic diversions. Connecting corridors near Lodhi Flyover and Kautilya Marg may also experience congestion.

Officials have cautioned that commuters travelling through these areas should anticipate delays and adjust their plans accordingly.

Alternative Corridors Recommended

To reduce traffic pressure on restricted routes, police have advised motorists to consider alternate roads. Suggested options include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Marg.

Other key routes recommended to ease movement are Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Ring Road and Barapullah Road. Additional alternatives such as Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road and Vandematram Marg may also help bypass affected zones.

In its public communication on X, the traffic police urged residents to cooperate with enforcement personnel and strictly follow on-ground instructions. Drivers have been advised to allow extra travel time, maintain lane discipline and adhere to traffic norms to ensure smooth flow during the high-security event.

About the AI Impact Summit

The AI Impact Summit 2026, which concludes on February 20, is positioned as a significant international platform focused on global artificial intelligence governance. Organisers say the event aims to amplify perspectives from developing nations and foster collaborative dialogue on the future of AI regulation and innovation.

With heightened security and international participation, authorities have stressed the need for public cooperation to minimise inconvenience and ensure seamless movement across the city.