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AI push leads Visa to cut 2600 jobs, here's how Indian teams are impacted

Visa has more than 3,500 employees in India, operating out of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. It has not yet disclosed the India-specific number in the latest round of cuts.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

AI push leads Visa to cut 2600 jobs, here's how Indian teams are impacted
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It wasn’t a normal Tuesday for some Visa employees in India. On July 29, emails started hitting inboxes between 4 am and 5 am. By morning, for many, the job was over. The layoffs are part of Visa’s global plan to cut around 2,600 roles — roughly 7% of its workforce. 

But the numbers aren’t the only story. The bigger shift is Visa’s future direction. AI is now at the core of its strategy, and India’s sizable tech workforce is feeling the impact first. 

Visa has more than 3,500 employees in India, operating out of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. It has not yet disclosed the India-specific number in the latest round of cuts.

Visa cut: How Imdian teams are impacted?

Among the most visible effects of the restructuring is in India. Media reports say layoff emails landed before sunrise on July 29. One India team of 28 reportedly saw 10 exits.  

It wasn’t just entry-level roles. The cuts also hit senior directors, engineering managers, and people who had been with Visa for years.  

Severance packages and notice periods of 15 to 30 days were offered. But for some, system access was revoked within days, and they were asked to return laptops and ID cards.

Why is Visa cutting so many jobs?

Visa says the goal is to run leaner and shift resources to high-growth areas.

AI sits at the center of that plan. CEO Ryan McInerney has said Visa is moving past AI tools that only assist staff. The company is now focused on agentic AI — systems that can carry out tasks with minimal human oversight. 

That marks a bigger change. The focus isn’t just on using AI to work faster anymore. It’s on whether the same work can be done with fewer people. 

According to a Reuters report, the layoffs largely hit technology and product teams. Visa had about 34,100 employees in FY2025. The current cuts of around 2,600 mean roughly 1 in every 14 employees globally is being let go.

 

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