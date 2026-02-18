PM Modi, Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check affected routes

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 18 due to the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Check details here.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Wednesday, February 18, announcing special traffic arrangements in central Delhi in anticipation of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Restrictions and diversions will be in effect from 4 pm to 10 pm due to VVIP movement and heightened security measures.
In a post on X, the traffic police urged commuters to plan their routes carefully, avoid affected areas if possible, and adhere to instructions from on-ground personnel.
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 17, 2026
Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 18 Feb, 2026 (1600–2200 hrs) in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.
Commuters are advised to plan ahead, avoid affected stretches and follow directions of traffic personnel.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/VcXoMEwcoM
The advisory follows two days of heavy traffic in central Delhi as well as parts of east and south Delhi. Congestion was worsened by summit-related vehicle movement, security checks, ongoing board examinations, and increased wedding-season traffic.
Authorities have indicated that traffic management will be stricter on Wednesday evening due to the presence of high-profile attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Vehicle entry to the venue will be restricted after 4 pm, and surrounding roads are expected to see regulated movement.
According to the traffic advisory, vehicle restrictions may be enforced on several key roads near Bharat Mandapam and the diplomatic area, including:
Sardar Patel Marg
Mother Teresa Crescent
Teen Murti Marg
Akbar Road
Janpath
Windsor Place
Tees January Marg
Prithvi Raj Road
Rajesh Pilot Marg
Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)
Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts)
Africa Avenue
Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
Commuters have been advised to use alternative corridors to avoid congestion, including:
San Martin Marg
Panchsheel Marg
APJ Abdul Kalam Marg
Kamal Ataturk Marg
Aurobindo Marg
Lodhi Road
South Avenue Road
Vandematram Marg
Barapullah Road
Ring Road
Tilak Marg
Ferozshah Road
Rafi Marg
Sansad Marg
K Kamraj Marg
Delhi Traffic Police asked motorists to allow extra travel time, cooperate with traffic personnel, maintain lane discipline, and follow traffic rules. Real-time updates will be shared via official channels and helplines.
Officials warned that traffic congestion may continue throughout the summit period, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and nearby hotels hosting foreign delegates. Office-goers and evening commuters have been advised to plan accordingly to avoid delays.