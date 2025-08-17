'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AI helps police catch hit-and-run case accused within week from 700 kms away, here's how

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share heartwarming moments with locals during London stroll; video goes viral

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal pregnant with fourth child after 15 years: 'Failed IVF attempts...'

'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

Apple India's BIG move as iPhone-maker leases 2.7 lakh sq ft office space in...; check key details

THIS Indian state has only one railway station, it’s not Sikkim, Meghalaya or Jammu and Kashmir; it is...

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy for his meeting with Trump at White House

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor picked as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AI helps police catch hit-and-run case accused within week from 700 kms away, here's how

AI helps cops catch hit-and-run accused from 700 kms away, here's how

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share heartwarming moments with locals during London stroll; video goes viral

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share heartwarming moments with locals during London

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal pregnant with fourth child after 15 years: 'Failed IVF attempts...'

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal pregnant with fourth child after 15 yea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

AI helps police catch hit-and-run case accused within week from 700 kms away, here's how

Police had registered a case on August 11 on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) Sections 184 and 134(b). Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

AI helps police catch hit-and-run case accused within week from 700 kms away, here's how
Cops have arrested the truck driver behind the accident with the help of artificial intelligence.

TRENDING NOW

One week after the video of a man went viral where he was seen carrying his deceased wife's body on bike after she was hit by a truck, police in Nagpur have caught the suspect. The biker, Amit Yadav, said he was forced to tie his wife's body to the motorcycle as nobody came to his aid after the incident occurred on the Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway on August 9. Cops have now arrested the driver behind the accident with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

How did Nagpur police solve the case using AI?
Deolapar Police scanned footage from several CCTV cameras using AI-MARVEL (which stands for Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement), designed to assist police in case investigations. "We used AI algorithms developed at MARVEL to analyse four hours of footage from three toll nakas. The first algorithm sieved out all the red trucks and the second algorithm did a speed-based calculation of these trucks to identify which truck could be involved. On the basis of the AI alert generated, we arrested the accused yesterday from 700 km away near Kanpur," Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh A Poddar said, according to The Indian Express.

Who is the accused and what action have police taken?
Police said the truck driver has been identified as 28-year-old Satyapal Rajendra, a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. "The truck was impounded on August 16, and the accused was arrested." police officials told news agency PTI. Police had registered a case on August 11 on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) Sections 184 and 134(b).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Next-generation GST reforms to be introduced soon: What will become cheaper? What will become costlier?
Next-generation GST reforms to be introduced soon: What will become cheaper?
No Babar Azam, no Mohammad Rizwan in Asia Cup 2025 as Pakistan finally unveil squad for tournament in UAE
No Babar, no Rizwan in Asia Cup 2025 as Pakistan finally unveil squad
Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why
Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 cr
This district in Uttar Pradesh is known as city of bottles, produces millions of…
This district in Uttar Pradesh is known as city of bottles, produces millions of
Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel
Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE