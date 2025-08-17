AI helps police catch hit-and-run case accused within week from 700 kms away, here's how

Police had registered a case on August 11 on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) Sections 184 and 134(b). Read on for more details on this.

One week after the video of a man went viral where he was seen carrying his deceased wife's body on bike after she was hit by a truck, police in Nagpur have caught the suspect. The biker, Amit Yadav, said he was forced to tie his wife's body to the motorcycle as nobody came to his aid after the incident occurred on the Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway on August 9. Cops have now arrested the driver behind the accident with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

How did Nagpur police solve the case using AI?

Deolapar Police scanned footage from several CCTV cameras using AI-MARVEL (which stands for Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement), designed to assist police in case investigations. "We used AI algorithms developed at MARVEL to analyse four hours of footage from three toll nakas. The first algorithm sieved out all the red trucks and the second algorithm did a speed-based calculation of these trucks to identify which truck could be involved. On the basis of the AI alert generated, we arrested the accused yesterday from 700 km away near Kanpur," Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh A Poddar said, according to The Indian Express.

Who is the accused and what action have police taken?

Police said the truck driver has been identified as 28-year-old Satyapal Rajendra, a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. "The truck was impounded on August 16, and the accused was arrested." police officials told news agency PTI. Police had registered a case on August 11 on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) Sections 184 and 134(b).