We often see our parliamentarians roaring in the house of democracy, sometimes engaging in huge scuffles, creating chaos and making headlines! Can you imagine a scenario where babies are running the parliament? No, we're serious!

We often see our parliamentarians roaring in the house of democracy, sometimes engaging in huge scuffles, creating chaos and making headlines! Can you imagine a scenario where babies are running the parliament? No, we're serious!

Well, in the era dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), it's not a distant dream. A video is widely being shared on 'X', featuring baby versions of Indian MPs delivering speeches in the Lok Sabha. The video features miniature versions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, union minister Chirag Paswan, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and more.

Interestingly, we have the baby version of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too!

Take a look

The video has originally been developed by an AI artist named Sahid SK who is famous for creating such engaging AI videos, garnering praises from audiences. Sharing the clip, the user captioned it, "The creator has made it very beautiful. Imagining a parallel world where members of the Indian Parliament are cute little kids".

The video got viral on social media in no time, with netizens sharing their views on the same. An user commented, "Lovely".

Another user wrote, "Modiji is the cutest".

A third joined, "What a beautiful creation".

"One of the best AI videos", wrote another user.