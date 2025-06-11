The AI-powered Negev Light Machine Gun system has been designed keeping in mind China so that it can be deployed in high-risk or logistically challenging environments of extreme cold and high altitude. The AI-equipped LMG can be used for base defence, convoy protection, and perimeter security.

Artificial Intelligence to stop advancing troops and wreak havoc on them without even using a human soldier is no longer a myth, it is also not limited to science fiction or Hollywood movies. Developed by Dehradun-based BSS Materiel Limited, the AI-enabled Light Machin Gun is ready to take on China at a high altitude of 14,000 ft. It can checkmate the Chinese and foil their nefarious designs targeting India. The AI-powered Negev LMG underwent trials in collaboration with the Indian Army. It was found fit for enhancing autonomous combat capabilities.

Can AI-enabled LMG be game-changer?

Its deployment can change the war scenario due to its ability to autonomously identify and engage targets in challenging mountain environments. It is a clear and crucial advantage for operations along rugged border regions, particularly along the Line of Actual Control, the 3,488 km-long line bordering China.

The BSS Material has claimed in its papers that the AI-integrated system maintained stable target acquisition, adaptive fire control, and semi-autonomous surveillance throughout the trials. The weapon's core lies in a sophisticated multi-sensor AI module capable of automatic target detection, friend-foe classification, and real-time engagement. The AI-powered Negev system has been designed keeping in mind Chia so that it can be deployed in high-risk or logistically challenging environments of extreme cold and high altitude. The AI-equipped LMG can be used for base defence, convoy protection, and perimeter security where constant threat levels require a rapid response but troop deployment remains difficult.

The Indian Army and the BSS Material tested the machine gun after Operation Sindoor to send a strong signal to Beijing as the Chinese-supplied fighter jet JF-17 and air-to-air missile PC-10 were reportedly used by Pakistan. With the successful test of the AI-integrated LMG India aims to extend its strategic reach into remote and high-risk zones with reduced dependence on manpower.