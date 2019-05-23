Ahmedabad West is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:BJP's KIRIT P. SOLANKI ahead of Congress's Raju Parmar by 140465 votes.

Constituency Profile

It consists of the following constituencies – Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadiya, Maninagar, Danilimda and Asarwa. This constituency was created in 2008.

Dr Kirit P Solanki is BJP’s candidate from the seat and he will faceoff against Raju Parmar of the Indian National Congress.

Full list of candidates:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. KIRIT P. SOLANKI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 TRIBHOVANDAS KARSANDAS VAGHELA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RAJU PARMAR Indian National Congress 4 CHAUHAN HARISHBHAI JETHABHAI Rashtriya Power Party 5 JADAV ULPESH JAYANTILAL Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 DIPIKA JITENDRAKUMAR SUTARIA Manvadhikar National Party 7 VAGHELA ASHWINBHAI AMRUTBHAI Bhartiya Tribal Party 8 VEDUBHAI KAUTIKBHAI SIRASAT Ambedkarite Party of India 9 SOLANKI CHIRAGBHAI SOMABHAI Jan Satya Path Party 10 HARSHADKUMAR LAXMANBHAI SOLANKI Right to Recall Party 11 BHITORA BHAVESH CHIMANBHAI Independent 12 MALHOTRA PANKAJKUMAR DAYABHAI (DOCTOR SAHEB) Independent 13 MAHEDIA MAHENDRABHAI PARSOTTAMDAS Independent

In the first poll held here in 2009, Dr Kirit Solanki won comfortably by beating Congress’ Shailesh Parmar by 91,00 votes. Five years later, he repeated the feat, beating Ishwar Makwana of the Congress by a mind-boggling 3 lakh votes.

The battle for Gujarat

Gujarat is a prestige battle for BJP after being cut down to size in the assembly elections in 2017 by a resurgent Congress. It’s Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’s home state, and all eyes will be on Shah after PM Modi declined to contest from Vadodara as he had done in 2014.

The 26 constituencies going to poll in Gujarat are Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Chhota Uaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara and Valsad

A total of 371 candidates are in the fray for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, all of which will go to polls in a single phase on April 23.

The maximum number of candidates, 31, are contesting from Surendranagar, followed by 28 in Jamnagar, 26 in Ahmedabad East and 25 in Navsari, it said.

Panchmahal, with six candidates, Kheda and Dahod with seven each, Chhota Udepur with eight and Valsad with nine candidates are the ones with the lowest number of contestants.

While Gujarat traditionally has seen straight fights between the BJP and the Congress, several smaller parties too are in the running this time. All 26 seats from the state were won by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It has dropped 10 sitting MPs for the April-May general polls.

The seats where sitting BJP MPs have been replaced are Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Anand, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur.

The newly formed Hindusthan Nirman Dal of former VHP leader Pravin Togadia has also fielded its candidate, Amrish Patel, from the Gandhinagar seat.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.