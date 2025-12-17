FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, leading to swift security actions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Three schools get bomb threat emails, security heightened; Here's what we know so far
    On Wednesday, three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email, prompting swift and extensive security measures. In response to the threats, local police teams were immediately dispatched to each school to conduct thorough inspections of the premises and ensure the safety of students and staff.

    Sharad Singhal, the joint police commissioner of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, confirmed the receipt of the threatening emails and assured that authorities were taking the necessary steps to assess the situation. Although the threats caused considerable concern, authorities have yet to find any evidence of danger following their inspection of the school premises.

    Previous Threats and Growing Concerns

    This incident comes after a series of bomb threat incidents in Gujarat this year. In October, the Gujarat High Court also received a bomb threat via email, marking the fourth such incident in the state in 2023. The threat, which was sent to the official email of the registrar, prompted immediate action from the Sola police. A bomb squad, along with a dog squad, was deployed to search the premises. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found during the search.

    Earlier this year, similar threats were received on June 9, August 20 and September 15. Each of these incidents led to large-scale security sweeps, as law enforcement authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those at risk. The Sola High Court police have registered FIRs in each of these cases and are continuing their investigations.

    Ongoing Investigations

    As the police continue to investigate these incidents, there are growing concerns about the frequency of bomb threats in Gujarat. While no explosives or dangerous materials have been discovered so far, the authorities remain vigilant, continuing their efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for making these threats.

    The latest wave of bomb threats serves as a reminder of the importance of swift action and heightened security in public spaces, particularly schools and government buildings. While no immediate danger has been identified, the safety of students, staff, and citizens remains the top priority for law enforcement officials in Ahmedabad and across the state.

