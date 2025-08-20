Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Ahmedabad school stabbing: Class 10 student killed by junior, massive protest erupts

Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

Why has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries come under Donald Trump's lens? Details here

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers, says 'anti-corruption measure' is just...

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS

Not SBI, PNB, ICICI, this is the OLDEST bank of India, was managed by..., its first branch was in…, its name is...

Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sa

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Son of Norway’s princess charged: Royal scandals that made global news

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ahmedabad school stabbing: Class 10 student killed by junior, massive protest erupts

Protesters accused the school of negligence and have refused to accept the student's body until “justice” is served. Some parents also staged a road blockade in support, demanding immediate action.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Ahmedabad school stabbing: Class 10 student killed by junior, massive protest erupts

TRENDING NOW

    In a shocking case, a Class 10 student of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad died following a knife attack allegedly carried out by a Class 8 student. What began as a scuffle between the two students soon spiralled into deadly violence. According to police, the victim, who was attacked by the Class 8 student along with seven to eight others on Tuesday afternoon, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The clash reportedly stemmed from a minor dispute a few days earlier.

    The incident sparked outrage among parents and community members. Furious relatives and members of the Sindhi community stormed the school premises, assaulting the principal and staff, and vandalising classrooms and property. Protesters accused the school of negligence and have refused to accept the student's body until “justice” is served. Some parents also staged a road blockade in support, demanding immediate action.

    School administrator Mayurika Patel defended the institution, saying, “The accused child had a history of complaints, and action was taken earlier. This incident did not occur inside the classroom but outside the school premises. The knife was kept in a car, not brought into the school. Still, we will take strict action, including issuing an LC against the child.”

    Police rushed to the school following the incident, identifying the attackers and beginning legal action. The Khokhra police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and are scanning CCTV footage as part of their investigation. A case of murder has been registered.

    Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Rohit Chaudhary confirmed that the school failed to inform authorities promptly and has been issued a notice to explain its conduct. The school has also declared a holiday to pay tribute to the deceased student.

    (Except for the headline, the story has been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
    Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features
    Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
    Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
    Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
    Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe fo
    Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
    Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
    Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
    Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE