Ahmedabad's Pre-Navratri Rush: Gen Z pays up to Rs 15000 for IV drips ahead of 'Dandiya Night'; Here's why

Ahmedabad clinics see a rush for IV glow and energy drips costing up to Rs 15,000 ahead of Navratri garba, with doctors urging medical caution.

Ahmedabad residents are paying up to Rs 15,000 for IV drip treatments ahead of Navratri to boost energy and get glowing skin for garba nights. The trend is noticeable across high-end beauty clinics in the city, where the customary pre-festival rush for facials and salon visits is being replaced by intravenous infusions.

What is driving the demand

Vitamin C, B-complex, zinc and glutathione are among the IV combinations. According to clinics, the drips help with dull skin and exhaustion by avoiding the digestive system and providing faster absorption. The duration of a single session is approximately forty-five minutes.

One session of the treatment costs between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000. Multi-session festive packages cost up to Rs 15,000, depending on the clinic and formula. Doctors claim that working professionals in their 30s and 40s are scheduling at the same rate, despite the fact that it was perceived as a Gen Z craze on social media. For nine days, many are juggling office work with late-night garba, according to a report by NDTV.

Who is opting for it?

Most people see it as a one-time festival fix, not a routine. Riya Shah, a 24-year-old digital strategist from Prahlad Nagar, said her work and garba practice left her skin drained. "My friends in our garba group suggested a single glow drip session right before Navratri so we can stay energetic and keep our skin fresh for photos," she said. Amit Patel, 38, a financial consultant from Bodakdev, said stamina is a challenge. "Dancing for hours past midnight and then reaching the office by nine is exhausting. I booked a one-time energy drip purely as an endurance booster for the garba season," he said.

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Doctors urge caution

Medical experts warn that IV drips are medical procedures requiring screening. Dr Kinjal Mehta, a dermatologist, stresses that high-dose nutrients in these mixtures must not be taken without a health check-up, as unsupervised infusions can cause allergic reactions, fluid overload, or liver strain. Doctors recommend consulting a qualified physician and undergoing basic health tests before such treatments.