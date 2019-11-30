Ahmedabad: Porsche 911 without valid documents seized, owner fined Rs 9.80 lakh

Ahmedabad police have seized a Porsche 911 sports car and its owner has been slapped with a Rs 9.80 lakh fine for driving without proper number plates and valid documents.

The incident happened on November 27.

"During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents," tweeted Ahmedabad Police.

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

Speaking to the media, Ahmedabad Traffic DCP Ajit Ranjan informed that "During a traffic drive we stopped a Porsche car. The owner did not have proper documents at the spot. So, we sent the car to RTO where we came to know the vehicle was not insured and road tax and earlier penalties were unpaid. So, when the car owner will pay all the penalties we will release the vehicle."

The market price of the vehicle is said to be over Rs 2 crore.