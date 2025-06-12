Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have launched a detailed probe into the causes of the crash, early study indicates a major flaw.

Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have launched a detailed probe into the causes of the crash, early study indicates a major flaw. If reports are to be believed, the pilot of the flight AI-171 flying from Ahmedabad to London sent a Mayday call to the Air Traffic Control. Generally, the pilot gives a Mayday call when both engines of the aircraft fail. So, did the plane crash minutes after the take-off because both engines failed?

Why Mayday call?

It is too early to reach a conclusion, but the possibility can not be ruled out. If an engine of an aircraft fails, the pilots can land the plane as soon as possible at the nearest airport or runway. It did not happen in this case. The pilot gave the Mayday call soon after the take-off.

Earlier indications

A passenger who had flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the same aircraft earlier in the day claimed he experienced multiple technical malfunctions during his journey. Taking to X, Akash Vatsa wrote in a post on the social media platform that he had flown on the same Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner approximately two hours before it took off for London Gatwick and crashed.

What is Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner?

It was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed on Thursday. It was a mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner. The plane is popular due to its fuel efficiency, comfortable passenger experience, and design features like large windows with electronic dimming. Boeing has described the Dreamliner on its official website as the "best-selling passenger wide-body of all time".

What happened?

Air India's Ahmedabad-Gatwik flight AI171 with 242 passengers and crew members on board took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM. It crashed within minutes. After reaching an altitude of approximately 825 feet, it began to descend and crashed before 2 PM. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are dead.