INDIA
Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have launched a detailed probe into the causes of the crash, early study indicates a major flaw.
Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have launched a detailed probe into the causes of the crash, early study indicates a major flaw. If reports are to be believed, the pilot of the flight AI-171 flying from Ahmedabad to London sent a Mayday call to the Air Traffic Control. Generally, the pilot gives a Mayday call when both engines of the aircraft fail. So, did the plane crash minutes after the take-off because both engines failed?
It is too early to reach a conclusion, but the possibility can not be ruled out. If an engine of an aircraft fails, the pilots can land the plane as soon as possible at the nearest airport or runway. It did not happen in this case. The pilot gave the Mayday call soon after the take-off.
A passenger who had flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the same aircraft earlier in the day claimed he experienced multiple technical malfunctions during his journey. Taking to X, Akash Vatsa wrote in a post on the social media platform that he had flown on the same Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner approximately two hours before it took off for London Gatwick and crashed.
It was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed on Thursday. It was a mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner. The plane is popular due to its fuel efficiency, comfortable passenger experience, and design features like large windows with electronic dimming. Boeing has described the Dreamliner on its official website as the "best-selling passenger wide-body of all time".
Air India's Ahmedabad-Gatwik flight AI171 with 242 passengers and crew members on board took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM. It crashed within minutes. After reaching an altitude of approximately 825 feet, it began to descend and crashed before 2 PM. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are dead.
Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails near Shivaji Bridge, coach falls off tracks
'Come out of comfort zone': Gautam Gambhir addresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli voids; urges Shubman Gill and Co to make history in England
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why did Gatwik-bound Air India plane crash? Was THIS snag reason...?
Meet woman who leads Rs 3,24,000 crore company as CEO, has net worth of over Rs 340 crore, she is from...
SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma joins Rohit Sharma, becomes second captain to achieve rare feat in WTC Final
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance sells 35000000 shares of this company, earns whopping amount of Rs...
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar are 'speechless' after Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'We stand in...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Did crashed Air India plane face technical glitch on previous flight same day? Details here...
Ahmedabad plane crash: 5 students dead, many injured at medical college hit by Air India aircraft
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger who flew on same aircraft before it crashed shares chilling details, flags technical glitches, says...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger who missed Air India flight by 10 minutes reveals she couldn't reach airport on time due to..., says, 'Ganpati Bappa saved me'
British passenger’s last Instagram video surfaces before Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'Goodbye India'
After IPL 2025 heroics, RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 190 off 90 balls just before England tour - Watch
Complete Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Buying Guide as Presale Kicks Off on June 10, 2025
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan 'devastated' by Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: 'Truly heart-wrenching'
Rabia Hora Makes History as First National Teen Indian Titleholder to Attend Cannes Film Festival
Hansal Mehta reacts to netizen asking why he showed story of a terrorist in Omerta: 'Still don’t understand...'
'Could've been handled....': Ravi Shastri gets emotional talking about Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, blames BCCI for lack of communication
BIG statement by Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, reveals what PM Modi told him when asked to help control Sheikh Hasina's speeches in India: 'You can't...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: CISF rescue operations underway at Air India aircraft accident site, pics released
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing shares drop over 6 per cent in pre-market trading after Air India tragedy
Bengaluru techie with 19 years of experience works as Swiggy delivery agent: 'Trying to get my business...'
The Bengal Files teaser X review: Netizens slam Vivek Agnihotri for another 'propaganda' film, say 'stop maligning an entire state to earn...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India aircraft crashed within 5 minutes after take-off; here's a timeline of events
‘Bringing shame to India’ Viral post criticises Gujaratis abroad, sparks outrage
Not Microsoft, Apple, THIS tech giant is paying employees to leave instead of laying off, in a new buyout program, it is...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi's statement on Air India tragedy, says it's 'heartbreaking beyond words'
When two aeroplanes collided mid-air near New Delhi, because... killing...
Watch: Rishabh Pant terrorises Kent neighborhood, smacks huge sixes into rooftops, balconies and lawns during practice session
Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Sood 'heartbroken' after Ahmedabad plane crash: 'May those who lost their lives...'
Alia Bhatt to Alia Kapoor? Photo from a French hotel hints actress finally changed her surname
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, says...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All about Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, plane involved in Air India crash
SA vs AUS, WTC Final: Mitchell Starc creates history at Lord’s, breaks Mohammed Shami's record; becomes first bowler to achieve THIS feat
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video shows harrowing scene from crash site as rescue, relief operations continue, WATCH
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel issues statement, instructs...
Meet Rishi Kapoor's 'mother', who was called 'Kiss Girl' of Bollywood, became Rajmata after marriage, once made Hema Malini jealous after Dharmendra..., her name is..
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India pilot gave mayday call to Air Traffic Control before crash
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran's FIRST statement out
Virat Kohli's close friend, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers pens heartfelt note after RCB's first IPL trophy win, "What I witnessed..."
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 10 Most severe air mishaps in India, details here
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on board Air India flight that crashed near airport
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India flight to London crashes, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site; WATCH
What is Mayday call and why is it used by pilots during emergencies?
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath makes bold claim about Mukesh Ambani during his speech at DIAS, says 'If anyone knows...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India releases FIRST statement, says...
Is Pakistan afraid of Indian attack? It raises defence budget to... despite being under debt of ..., where from will it get money?
Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2, later built Rs 100 crore company, she is...
Meet Amit Kataria, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC with AIR 18, took just Rs 1 as salary, is still India’s richest IAS officer, is married to...
John Abraham rents out three Mumbai properties with a total starting monthly rent of over Rs.6 lakh, his investment will rake in Rs...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India plane to London with over 242 on board crashes near airport after...
Meet man, father-in-law of highest paid Indian CEO in US who earns Rs 5 crore a day, his daughter is...
Week after stampede at RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru, BCCI to take action on IPL's...
Has Allu Arjun been ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film amid Deepika Padukone's row? Here's what we know
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'wife', Jeetendra's sister-in-law, once competed with Sridevi and Jaya Prada, was married twice, is still living a lonely life, her name is..
Meet man who had no running water at home growing up, owned no telephone, now earns Rs 74 lakh per hour, annual salary is Rs..., works as..., his name is..
Who was Kamal Kaur? Ludhiana-based social media influencer found dead in her car in Bathinda
Sundar Pichai opens up about succession plan, reveals who will be next Google CEO, says it is...
Meet India's highest paid choreographer, once earned more than Shah Rukh Khan, started as background dancer, its not Vaibhav Merchant or Saroj Khan but..
Aamir Khan admits he found Swades 'boring', admits rejecting film after Ashutosh Gowariker narrated him: 'Teri kahani jitni bhi achi ho...'
YouTubers Nischay Malhan Aka 'Triggered Insaan' and Ruchika Rathore get married, together they earn Rs... every month..., their combined net worth is Rs...
Meet Divya Ajith Kumar who scripted history by becoming first woman to win 'Sword of Honour', know about her educational qualification and more
Meet man, 35, who quit high paying job, calls job, marriage meaningless, lived in cave for.., he is now...
First Indian film to win Filmfare Award was released over 70 years ago, became a trendsetter, only movie in 33 years of career when Meena Kumari..., lead actors were..
Indian billionaires are not buying properties in Mumbai, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi due to..., but investing in...
This toxic lake in Tanzania whose temperature can rise to... turns animals into stone-like statues, reason is...
New twist in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi's name emerges, how is he involved in Raja's murder?
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani worked as nursery teacher after her marriage, her monthly salary was only Rs..., she spent it by..
Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani set to disrupt international market with India-made clothes via..., plan to onboard 1000...
Israel 'fully ready' to launch operation in Iran, Donald Trump confirms US personnel are... urges Netanyahu to...
West Bengal: Security tightened amid clashes between police and miscreants, several injured, vehicles set on fire, after alleged vandalism of shiva temple
Three years after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, gangster Goldy Brar breaks silence: 'He had to face consequences of...'
Meet Mukesh Ambani's best friend, Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', once a billionaire businessman who left his own firm to join Reliance, is connected to Dream11 by..., name is..
Steve Smith creates history, becomes first non-English batter in 141 years to...
Meet woman, DU grad who became one of India’s youngest IAS officers, cracked UPSC in first attempt at age of…, currently posted as...
Trump Card launched by for US permanent residency: Step-by-step guide to apply for USD 5 million gold card
Good news for Anil Ambani, Bombay HC directs MMRDA to pay Rs 11690000000 to THIS Reliance Infra company, name is...
Row over old, dirty train sent for BSF jawans on Amarnath duty: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suspends 4 officials
Meet Tanya Mallya, daughter of Vijay Mallya, lesser-known sister of Sidharth Mallya, currently lives in..., her net worth is Rs...
Who is Zeeshan Akhtar? Alleged mastermind in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, arrested in Canada
Meet woman, who left high-paying job to become IAS officer, was stopped by villagers from studying, but cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., currently posted in...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in retrial of sexual assault case, jury convicts former producer of top charge
Who is Bobby Mukkamala? First Indian-origin physician elected as chief of American Medical Association
US President Donald Trump's BIG move after Elon Musk apologises, says, 'Very nice...'
Mumbai auto driver’s ‘locker business’ outside US consulate shut down after viral post claiming Rs 5-8 lakh earnings: 'Could lead security...'
Donald Trump's BIG announcement on trade deal with China, Beijing to supply THESE rare...
This man abandons work and marriage to live in..., calls it a dream life
IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope gives strong statement on India’s young Test team led by Shubman Gill, namedrops Virat Kohli
Meet woman, daughter of a chaat seller, an IIT-graduate who worked in a software company, later quit job to clear UPSC exam with AIR..., she is...
Viral Video: Amid Sapphire fever, little kids recreate Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh's song, netizens say 'adorable', WATCH
Delhi-NCR weather update: Red alert issued as temperature continues to soar, respite from heatwave likely from...
Meet Indian CEO who slammed world's richest man Elon Musk for not caring about...; threatens him of...
Meet daughter of one of richest men in India, whose father runs Rs 161000 crore company, she works as...; not Isha Ambani
Toxic relationships, red flags, intimacy: Delhi University to introduce new course for undergraduates from...
Meet Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor's fiance Milind Chandwani, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, MTV Roadies contestant, founder of...
'Stop these parties, going with girls': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh once warned this former cricketer, who now struggle financially, he is...
DNA TV Show: What is Brigade 313 as Pakistan Senator Sherry Rehman admits Islamabad's terror past?
Fatima Sana Shaikh doesn't agree with Ranbir Kapoor about Anurag Basu working without a script: 'You cannot make Barfi or Jagga Jasoos...'
Housefull 5 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar film beats Salman Khan's Sikandar to become third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind...
SA vs AUS WTC Final Day 1 highlights: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins blow away South Africa's top order; SA 43/4 at stumps