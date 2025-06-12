Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 242 passengers on board the crashed Air India flight bound to London died in the plane crash. Speaking to reporters, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil confirmed his demise.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 242 passengers on board the crashed Air India flight bound to London died in the plane crash. Speaking to reporters, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil confirmed his demise, expressing grief over the tragedy.

The Air India plane bound to London, carrying 242 people, crashed within five minutes after its take-off at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, i.e., June 12. The ex-Chief Minister's presence on the ill-fated plane was confirmed by his family members and union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

"Our leader and former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was going (to London) to meet his family. He is also a victim inf this incident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP", CR Patil told reporters.

About Vijay Rupani

A key leader associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay Rupani served as the 16th chief minister of Gujarat from August 16 to September 2021. Born in Rangoon, Myanmar, Rupani had also served as the Mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997. He had also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and the state cabinet minister for transport, labour, and water supply from 2014 to 2016, Hindustan Times reports.

Taking over Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani was sworn-in as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2016. However, he resigned from his post in 2021, marking an early exit from the office.

One survivor found

One survivor has been found in the deadly crash of an Air India plane carrying 242 people, after it rammed into a nearby doctors' hostel shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, a senior police officer said.

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

With inputs from ANI