The tragic plane crash that occurred near the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday has shocked the nation. The London-bound Air India flight AI 171 was carrying over 230 people. The plane came down in a residential area, crashing onto a medical college hostel outside the airport during lunch hour. Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with the injured, including one injured person who is reportedly the lone survivor from the crash. He has been identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh?

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is a 40-year-old British national. He is believed to be the only person who made it out alive after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, en route to London Gatwick. He told media how he had heard a loud noise shortly after take-off. Reports suggest Vishwash was in India for a few days to visit his family. He was going back to the UK along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh.

Vishwash said he had lived in London for 20 years, adding that his wife and child too live in the city. He still has his boarding pass, whose picture has surfaced online. Vishwash received 'impact injuries' on his chest, eyes and feet. "I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were bodies all around me,” he said, as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times. "There were pieces of the plane scattered everywhere." He added that an unidentified person helped him into an ambulance that rushed him to the hospital. "Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he said.