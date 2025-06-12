An Air India aircraft from Ahmedabad to London carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Aiport on Thursday, i.e., June 12. The flight, AI171, was heading to London Gatwick and being operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

An Air India aircraft from Ahmedabad to London carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Aiport on Thursday, i.e., June 12. The flight, AI171, was heading to London Gatwick and being operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (registration VT-ANB).

There were 242 people onboard including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members. As per media reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also feared to be among the onboard passengers.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI shared visuals from the crash site where relief and rescue operations are ongoing. Visuals showed a terrifying scene, involving the debris after the crash.

Moreover, a video shared online shows the exact moment before and after the tragedy. As shown in the clip, the aircraft flies unusually low, struggling to gain altitude. Next, it slams into the ground, bursting into a massive fireball.

In a brief statement after the incident, Air India said, "Flight No. AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah, and took stock of the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London, according to sources.

The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. As per sources, the PM has asked both ministers to rush to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.

The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation, they said.

With inputs from ANI