Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 12) spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other top officials of the state after a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

Shah said in a statement on X that he was deeply pained to hear of the incident, adding disaster response forces had been rushed to the crash site.

"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," Shah wrote on the social media platform.