A London bound Air India tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad has taken 242 innocent lives of passengers onboard. While the whole India is mourning, an innocent yet tragic selfie is going viral on social media. The post convey a heartbreaking story of a beautiful family. Pratik Joshi and Komi Vyas took a final selfie alongside their 3 children moments before the plane crash, as they were flying to London. Later, after the plane took off it crashed within 32 seconds, killing all 5 of them.

As per the post, the family, hailing from Banswara, was shifting to London. Pradeep Joshi was living there for 6 years, and the entire family, including Dr. Komi Vyas, and children, Pradyut Joshi, Miraya Joshi, and Nakul Joshi were on a 'one-way' journey to London, when the crash happened. Dr. Komi Vyas had resigned from Pacific Hospital, Udaipur just a month ago to move to London with her husband. They clicked the selfie together, to capture the fresh beginning, however this selfie turned out to be their last selfie.

The post read:

"Pratik Joshi had been living in London for the past six years. A software professional, he had long dreamed of building a better future abroad for his wife and their three young children, who were staying back in India. After years of planning, paperwork, and patience, that dream was finally coming true. Just two days ago, his wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, a medical professional, resigned from her job in India. The bags were packed, the goodbyes said, the future waiting. This morning, all five of them, filled with hope, excitement, and plans, boarded Air India flight 171 to London. Clicked this selfie, sent it to relatives. A one-way journey to begin a new life. But they never made it. The plane crashed. None of them survived."

Internet reacts

One user said, "Every story is heartbreaking—so many dreams, so many hopes, all lost."

Another comment read, "This is soul crushing."

Third user said, "May their souls rest in eternal peace, Om Shanti."

Another commented, "Pain beyond words"

About plane crash

An Air India flight bound for London, carrying 242 people onboard, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. However moments later, it crashed into the hotel mess of BJ Medical College, just after its take-off. Former CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, has also tragically died in the plane crash. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are dead.