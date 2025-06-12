The Tata Group on Thursday announced that it would provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier in the day. The group further said it would cover the medical expenses of those injured in the incident.

The Tata Group, which took over Air India from the Indian government in early 2022, added it would also provide support in the rebuilding of the BJ Medical College's hostel which was struck by the ill-fated aircraft.

'Deeply anguished'

"We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured," the Tata Group said in a statement posted on the social media platform X. "We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time." The statement was attributed to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of both Air India and Tata Sons.

242 people onboard

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with 242 people on board -- 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots -- crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The plane had onboard 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian person. Besides, five medical students were killed and many others injured after the plane hit the government-run BJ Medical College's hostel.