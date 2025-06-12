After an Air India aircraft bound to London crashed outside the perimeter of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statement expressed grief over the tragedy, calling it "heartbreaking beyond words".

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected", PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot.

With inputs from ANI