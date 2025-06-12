An Air India aircraft bound to London crashed immediately after its take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, i.e., June 12, prompting an immediate emergency response. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.

An Air India aircraft bound to London crashed immediately after its take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, i.e., June 12, prompting an immediate emergency response. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members.

In the aftermath, flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport were suspended until further notice. Meanwhile, the injured passengers were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. Air India also issued an official statement, asserting it's giving full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said.

Passenger who missed the flight by 10 minutes thanks 'Ganpati Bappa'

A passenger, Bhoomi Chauhan, missed the AI flight by 10 minutes due to heavy traffic on the way. In a conversation with Republic TV, Bhoomi thanked Lord Ganpati, recalling the tragic incident. She revealed that she was supposed to leave for London where her husband lives and that she had come to India for vacation.

"I'm completely devastated. I'm not able to talk. My whole body is literally shivering. I just want to thank god for saving me. My Ganpati Bappa saved me", Bhoomi told the news channel, adding that having missed her flight, she had left the airport around 1 30 p.m.

At present, rescue and relief operations are underway at the crash site. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams were also rushed to the site to ensure all possible assiatance to those in need.