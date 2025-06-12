An Air India aircraft bound to London crashed within five minutes after its take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, i.e., June 12, prompting an immediate emergency response.

An Air India aircraft bound to London crashed within five minutes after its take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, i.e., June 12, prompting an immediate emergency response. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and 10 crew members.

Although the reasons behind the disaster is yet to be ascertained, a passenger named Akash Vatsa who was reportedly on the same flight, two hours before it took off from Ahmedabad, shared his in-flight experience, bringing to light "unusual things" he had noticed on the aircraft.

The passenger was took the Delhi to Ahmedabad flight, earlier in the day. In a post on 'X', Akash revealed, "I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place."

Sharing a video of the interiors, he talked about the non-functioning in-flight entertainment and other services. "ACs are not working at all. As usual, the TV screens are not working. Not even the light is working. And it's a dreamliner 787."

"We have been here for the last 15 minutes. Nothing is working", he can he heard saying in the video.

Watch

In the aftermath, flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport were suspended until further notice. The injured passengers were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Air India also issued an official statement, asserting it's giving full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said.