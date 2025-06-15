The Gujarat government has announced a one-day state mourning on Monday, i.e., June 16, as a mark for respect for former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who died in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

The Gujarat government has announced a one-day state mourning on Monday, i.e., June 16, as a mark for respect for former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who died in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday. The former CM's funeral will be held on Monday.

In an official order issued on Sunday, the Gujarat government said that the national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and that no official entertainment will be held on the day of mourning. Earlier today, Vijay Rupani's body was identified by DNA testing and his remains were handed over to his family.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the body of 86 people killed in the deadly plane crash have been identified through DNA testing. As many of the bodies were either completely burned or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA testing to confirm the identity of the victims.

As many as 270 people have died so far when the Air India flight AI171, en route to London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport. The plane was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and 10 crew members. Vijay Ruapni, who was onboard the plane, was heading to the British capital to meet his wife and daughter.

One passenger -- who was seated in seat number 11A -- miraculously survived. Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of what is being seen as one of the worst aviation disasters, is currently recieving treatment at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital.