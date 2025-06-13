A day after the tragic Air India aircraft crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the aviation body has ordered fuel and engine system checks for every Air India Boeing Dreamliner flights.

A day after the tragic Air India aircraft crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the aviation body has ordered fuel and engine system checks for every Air India Boeing Dreamliner flights from June 15. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in an official statement, directed the airline to carry out additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

Here are the enhance checks ordered -- 1. Inspection of fuel parameter monitoring and associated system checks 2. Inspection of cabin air compressor and associated systems 3. Electronic engine control system test 4. Engine fuel driven actuator-operational test and oil system check 5. Serviceability check of hydraulic system and 6. Review of take-off parameters.

The directives come a day after the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad when London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed moments after its departure from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site. Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which 241 other passengers died.

Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11, at the left window seat in the flight's economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.

With inputs from ANI