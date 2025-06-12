Five students have died and many others suffered injuries after an Air India plane crashed into a hostel building at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The deceased included four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident. Read on to know more.

Five students have died and many others suffered injuries after an Air India plane crashed into a hostel building at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The deceased included four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident. In pictures from the hostel, plates with food left uneaten and glasses can be seen on the tables inside a canteen, suggesting students were having lunch at the time of the incident. A part of the ill-fated aircraft stuck inside the hostel can also be seen in the viral images.

'Deeply shocked'

"We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!" the FAIMA Doctors Association said in a statement posted on X.

40 doctors injured

Eyewitnesses told the media that nearly 40 doctors have been wounded in the tragic incident, adding that at least one of them was in critical condition.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board -- 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots -- crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi's statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement on X, saying the incident was "heartbreaking beyond words."

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us...In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the prime minister added in the statement.