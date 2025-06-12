Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India's Ahmedabad-Gatwik flight AI171 with 242 passengers and crew members on board took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM. It crashed within minutes.

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Did the crashed Air India Plane face a technical glitch on a previous flight on the same day? A passenger who had flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the same aircraft earlier in the day, claimed he experienced multiple technical malfunctions during his journey. Taking to X, Akash Vatsa wrote in a post on the social media platform that he had flown on the same Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner approximately two hours before it took off for London Gatwick and crashed. He also shared the videos online and claimed to have noticed "unusual things in the plane". He also recorded a video and tagged it to Air India to report the issues.

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

Vatsa wrote, "I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place. Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me."

What happened?

Air India's Ahmedabad-Gatwik flight AI171 with 242 passengers and crew members on board took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM. It crashed within minutes. After reaching an altitude of approximately 825 feet, it began to descend and crashed before 2 PM. All passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national, along with crew member,s are dead.

Probe ordered

Air India confirmed the crash and offered to cooperate. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have launched a detailed probe into the causes of the crash.