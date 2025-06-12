The aircraft crashed outside the airport boundary, suggesting it failed to climb properly after takeoff, DGCA said.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Following the tragic crash of Air India's Flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London), emergency relief and rescue efforts are being carried out in full gear. CISF and other agencies continue to conduct rescue operations at the site. Rescue operations by the force are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services. It has also shares pictures from the accident site.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 p.m. carrying 242 passengers and crew members, included at least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals. The Air India's flight AI171 crashed soon after take-off, an airline official said on Thursday.

The plane had 10 cabin crew, and two pilots - Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-time Air India pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. The first major crash since the national carrier's privatisation in January 2022, led to the Tata Group-managed airline mourning the incident by changing its official 'X' account profile and cover photo to black as a mark of solidarity and respect for the departed souls. The airline set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

Following the tragic crash of London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport, #CISF personnel immediately activated emergency protocols and rushed to the site. Rescue operations are being carried out in… pic.twitter.com/jnfIWxQF1b — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 12, 2025

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India, condoled the deaths by posting on X, “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today.” “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” he said.