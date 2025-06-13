A black box has been recovered from the crash site of the Air India plane that hurtled to the ground, seconds after its take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport on Thursday, killing more than 240 people.

"Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder). The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the State Government joined efforts to augment MoCA teams on site. The DFDR has been recovered from the rooftop", news agency ANI reported, citing the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Meanwhile, pictures of the black box recovered have also surfaced on social media. However, DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the claims.

The black box will aid the investigation, helping authorities determine what actually caused the devastating crash.

An ill-fated Air India plane AI171 crashed into ground, moments after its departure from Ahmedabad's Sardar allabhbhai Patel International Aiport on Thursday afternoon. The plane was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and 10 crew members.

As many as 241 people onboard the aircraft died in the crash, leaving only one lone survivor named Vishwas Kumar Ramesh. Moreover, five students on the ground died as the plane hit a multi-storey hostel building of a medical college near the airport.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the injured admitted at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. He also met with Ramesh and asked him about his well-being. Notably, Ramesh was seated in seat 11A, positioned in the front row of economy class and close to the exit doors.

In a conversation with Doordarshan, Ramesh recounted the horror and said, "For a while, I thought I was about to die. But when I opened my eyes, I saw I was alive. And I opened my seat belt and got out of there. The airhostess and aunty uncle all died before my eyes".