An Air India plane, AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday during takeoff, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room. The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a midsize, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner headed for London.

A total of three Natural Disaster Response Force teams have been moved from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, comprising 90 personnel. Three teams from Vadodara are also moving to Ahmedabad.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited on the matter.

Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner Specification

The plane became extremely popular because of its innovative design, fuel efficiency, and comfortable passenger experience. Large windows with automated dimming are preferred by the passengers. This aircraft was first used by Air India in December 2013. The Dreamliner windows are 30% larger than those on previous passenger aircraft and are the same size as hand luggage, measuring 27 by 47 cm.

Additionally, the Boeing 787-8 is eco-friendly. When paired with the Dreamliner's lightweight design, the advanced Rolls-Royce engines produce 60% less noise and use less fuel. For this reason, Dreamliner is the best moniker for the Boeing 787-8.

The 787 Dreamliner is the fastest widebody jet in aviation history, having carried over one billion passengers in less than 14 years. Its innovative design transforms the passenger experience while giving carriers more freedom. It burns up to 25% less fuel than the previous aircraft it replaces because of its lightweight composite build.

The Dreamliner’s design aims to open new nonstop markets that aren’t viable for larger aircraft. More than 425 new direct routes have been introduced worldwide since the 787 series went into service. As of January 2023, 386 units of the 787-8 version had been delivered, accounting for about 26% of the more than 2,000 orders the Dreamliner family has received.

(with inputs from ANI)