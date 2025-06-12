"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India said.

After a passenger plane with 242 people onboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport after take-off, Air India released its first statement. It said, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle."





Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL).



-Air India… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited on the matter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

With inputs from ANI