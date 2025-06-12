An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident.

Air India pilot gave mayday call to Air Traffic Control before crash with over 200 passengers onboard at Ahmedabad airport. An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

The minister, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA Government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash. The Minister's office said he is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure a swift, coordinated response and support. Rescue and medical teams are on site. Passenger safety and emergency response remain the highest priorities.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations and immediate treatment of injured passengers in the wake of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad on a war footing.

