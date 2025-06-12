Air India Plane Crash Video: There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Video: An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. After the incident, videos of black smoke rising towards the sky were seen from the accident. This incident took place near Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. Firefighters and emergency teams were dispatched immediately to begin rescue and containment efforts.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

An Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened during take-off. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew… pic.twitter.com/V8HZyVs3Mm — DNA (@dna) June 12, 2025

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations are still underway. Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the crash site, which could be seen from several kilometers away, including parts of Vastrapur.