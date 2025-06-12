Air India chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has released a statement on the Ahmedabad plane crash. An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. After the incident, videos of black smoke rising towards the sky were seen from the accident. This incident took place near Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. Firefighters and emergency teams were dispatched immediately to begin rescue and containment efforts. ​

Air India Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has released a statement on the Ahmedabad plane crash. He stated, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."

Air India has also released statement on this incident. Air india spokesperson has said on X, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle"

​Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations are still underway. Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the crash site, which could be seen from several kilometers away, including parts of Vastrapur.