Was the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed over Ahmedabad seconds after taking off airworthy? When was it overhauled and maintained last time? Was there any issue with the engine? These questions are being asked the pilot sent the Mayday signals immediately after the plane could take off. Mayday signals are sent when both of the engines fail. So, was this the case? If this was the case, how were the engines?

Air India CEO rejects allegations

Rejecting these allegations, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said Thursday that the flight AI-171, was "well-maintained" and both the aircraft and its engines were regularly monitored, showing no issue before the flight. He informed the people that the plane had undergone its last major check in June 2023. Similarly, the right engine was overhauled in March 2025, while the left engine was inspected in April this year.

Campbell Wilson added, "The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight."

Air India CEO assured that the Tata Group company is working with the aviation industry and waiting for the official investigation report to share more information about the crash. All except one of the 241 passengers on board were killed after the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College's boys hostel building, a few metres away from the airport.

Sharing the information on the in-house inspection of 26 Boeing 787 aircraft out of 33 of its aircraft as per the directions of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the tragedy, he said that the DGCA has confirmed that the Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards. He added, "Arising from this tragedy, and as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 14, 2025, we have been conducting thorough safety inspections on our 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service."

The Air India CEO said, "The remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service. Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards." Talking about the recent incidents of delays and technical issues, he apologised for the inconvenience. He further added that Air India has elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on the Boeing 787 fleet as a "confidence-building measure" while also noting that these checks may have an impact on schedules.

The Air India CEO said in a statement, "As a confidence-building measure, we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, our Boeing 777 aircraft, for the time being. Given the time these additional checks will consume and the potential impact on schedules, we have decided to reduce our international widebody flights by around 15% starting June 20, 2025, through to at least mid-July. This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues."



(With inputs from ANI.)