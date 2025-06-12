An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, i.e., June 12.

An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, i.e., June 12. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India 171, had 242 people onboard including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Of them, 169 are Indian, nationals 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals, as per an official statement from Air India. According to an India Today report, the flight gave a mayday call to Air Traffic Control (ATC) before crashing outside the airport perimeter after take-off.

Timeline of events

The Air India plane took off at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A thick black smoke was seen billowing from the crash site, prompting an immediate emergency response. The tragedy occurred near the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport. At least seven fire engines were rushed to the site to control the blaze.

The aircraft was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar with 1,100 hours of flying experience.

No official casualties count yet

Although casualties are feared, officials haven't released an official count. Several injured people were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, instructing them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance to those in need.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident, asserting rescue operations are underway. "I have directed officials to immediately begin rescue and relief operations, and to ensure that injured passengers receive urgent medical treatment on a war footing," he said.