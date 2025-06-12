Many aeroplanes met with an accident before the Ahmedabad Plane Crash in which an Air India flight carrying about 195 people, besides crew members, crashed at Ahmedabad.

In what may turn out to be one of the most severe air crashes, an Air India flight carrying about 195 people, besides crew members, crashed at Ahmedabad’s Meghani area, soon after the take-off. In a video going viral, smoke can be seen bellowing out from the Adani airport premises. It was not the first such a mishap. Here is a list of the ten most severe crashes in India.

August 7, 2020: Air India Express Flight crashed during landing at Calicut International Airport as it overshot the runway. The breaking into four pieces. The Boeing 737-800 flying the Dubai-Kozhikode broke into four pieces. As many as 172 people died in the accident.

May 22, 2010: Air India Express Flight flying the Dubai-Mangalore route overshot Runway while at Mangalore International Airport. The Boeing 737-800 plane turned into a fireball killing 158 passengers on board.



July 17, 2000: Alliance Air Flight fell on a residential estate in Patna after it crashed because the pilot lost control of the aircraft and stalled. Besides 55 people aboard, 5 on the ground were killed.



November 12, 1996: Saudi Arabian Airlines Flight 763 collided mid-air with Kazakhstan Airlines Flight 1907 over Charkhi Dadri in 1996. After the invasion, it was found that the pilot of the Kazakhstan Airlines committed a technical error. All 349 people on board both planes were killed. It was the deadliest mid-air collisions.

April 26, 1993: Indian Airlines Flight 491 crashed while taking off from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The plane met with an accident as it hit a truck at the end of the runway. The cause was both pilot error and the failure of the aviation administration to control highway traffic.

August 16, 1991: Indian Airlines Flight 257 crashed while descending at Imphal Airport due to pilot error. All 69 people on board were killed.

February 14, 1990: Indian Airlines Flight 605 crashed when it was on its final approach to Bangalore airport. The cause was pilot error.

October 19, 1988: Indian Airlines Flight 113 crashed on its final approach to Ahmedabad airport. After investigation, it was found that the mishap occurred due to pilot error.

June 21, 1982: Air India Flight 403 crashed at Sahar International Airport in Bombay due to bad weather. Two crew members and 15 passengers died, while 94 passengers survived.