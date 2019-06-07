Ahmedabad: Parents file complaint after nurse cuts off thumb of child

Parents of a 5-month old baby have filed a police complaint against a government hospital here and a nurse employed with it alleging negligence after their baby lost her thumb in the hospital.

Parents allege that their baby was admitted to Vadilal Sarabhai Hospital in the city on Thursday and her thumb was cut off along with the bandage.

"We had come here to get her treated for pneumonia. The treatment was good. She got an injection on her hand which was later bandaged. But when we went to get her bandage removed, the nurse used a scissor and cut her thumb along with the bandage," the father of the baby said.

Dr Jitendra Parmar, RMO said, "She was diagnosed with pneumonia. When the nurse was removing the bandage on her thumb then by mistake a part of her thumb was injured. It was immediately stitched by the plastic surgeon. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken accordingly."