Ahmedabad murder case: Junior student confesses of killing senior in new CHILLING chats, says, 'Ab jo hogaya, vo hogaya...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world

BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...

Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

Online Gaming Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets ...

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ahmedabad murder case: Junior student confesses of killing senior in new CHILLING chats, says, 'Ab jo hogaya, vo hogaya...'

A class 10 student Nayan, of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student after an altercation between the two students. the chilling chats between the accused and his friend have been revealed. What did the friend of accused asked?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Ahmedabad murder case: Junior student confesses of killing senior in new CHILLING chats, says, 'Ab jo hogaya, vo hogaya...'

TRENDING NOW

A class 10 student Nayan, of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student after an altercation between the two students. Now, the chilling chats between the accused and his friend have been revealed, where he is seen saying, 'chord na, ab jo hogaya vo hogaya.' He has confessed of killing the Nayan, while hi friend is suggesting him to go underground. 

The chilling chats goes like:

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kro ek min. Call pe baat karte (Please call for a minute. Let's talk.)

Accused: Nahi nahi (No, no.)

Friend: Chat pe ye sabh nahi. Merko tera naam pehle aaya dimag mai. Isliye terko kiya (Not over the chat. Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne! (I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today. Who told him?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad se. (He (the victim) has died.)

Accused: Hainnn. Kon tha wese? (What? Who was he?)

Friend: Abe chaku tune mara tha? Vo puch raha hu. (I am asking if you stabbed him.)

Accused: Haan to. (Yes.)

In another message, the accused writes, "To bolde ki ***** ne mara (Tell that I stabbed him)."

When the friend asks why he stabbed Nayan, the boy claims he had dared him: "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He told me - who are you? What will you do?)"

The friend replies. "Mar deta. Maar nahi dalna tha. (You could have hit him. Why kill him!)"

The accused boy says, "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya. (Let it be. What has happened has happened.)"

l5f73dcs-ahmedabad-student-stabbed-625x300-21-August-25

What was the incident

A 10th-standard student named Nayan was stabbed to death by a junior classmate of 8th standard, outside their school in Ahmedabad's Khokhra area on August 19. After the dispersal of students, Nayan stepped out of the school building and was confronted by the accused and a group of boys, leading to an altercation that soon turned violent. The accused, a class 8 student, pulled out a knife and stabbed Nayan in the stomach. Nayan was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage shows Nayan stumbling back into the school with his hand pressed against his wound. 

The incident sparked widespread protests, with parents and community members storming the school premises, assaulting staff, and vandalizing property Protesters demanded immediate action and refused to accept Nayan's body until "justice" is servedPolice have registered an FIR and detained the accused under the Juvenile Justice Act. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused caught on CCTV surveying residence, taking videos 24 hours before incident
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused caught on CCTV surveying residence...
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI names SuryaKumar Yadav as captain, Shubman Gill as vice captain
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI names SuryaKumar Yadav
Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arrested in India
Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arre
Viral Video: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s old dance video goes viral, wearing latex pants, heels, netizens call him...
Viral Video: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s old dance video goes vira
'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story
Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE