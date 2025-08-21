Ahmedabad murder case: Junior student confesses of killing senior in new CHILLING chats, says, 'Ab jo hogaya, vo hogaya...'

A class 10 student Nayan, of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student after an altercation between the two students. the chilling chats between the accused and his friend have been revealed. What did the friend of accused asked?

A class 10 student Nayan, of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student after an altercation between the two students. Now, the chilling chats between the accused and his friend have been revealed, where he is seen saying, 'chord na, ab jo hogaya vo hogaya.' He has confessed of killing the Nayan, while hi friend is suggesting him to go underground.

The chilling chats goes like:

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kro ek min. Call pe baat karte (Please call for a minute. Let's talk.)

Accused: Nahi nahi (No, no.)

Friend: Chat pe ye sabh nahi. Merko tera naam pehle aaya dimag mai. Isliye terko kiya (Not over the chat. Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne! (I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today. Who told him?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad se. (He (the victim) has died.)

Accused: Hainnn. Kon tha wese? (What? Who was he?)

Friend: Abe chaku tune mara tha? Vo puch raha hu. (I am asking if you stabbed him.)

Accused: Haan to. (Yes.)

In another message, the accused writes, "To bolde ki ***** ne mara (Tell that I stabbed him)."

When the friend asks why he stabbed Nayan, the boy claims he had dared him: "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He told me - who are you? What will you do?)"

The friend replies. "Mar deta. Maar nahi dalna tha. (You could have hit him. Why kill him!)"

The accused boy says, "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya. (Let it be. What has happened has happened.)"

What was the incident

A 10th-standard student named Nayan was stabbed to death by a junior classmate of 8th standard, outside their school in Ahmedabad's Khokhra area on August 19. After the dispersal of students, Nayan stepped out of the school building and was confronted by the accused and a group of boys, leading to an altercation that soon turned violent. The accused, a class 8 student, pulled out a knife and stabbed Nayan in the stomach. Nayan was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage shows Nayan stumbling back into the school with his hand pressed against his wound.

The incident sparked widespread protests, with parents and community members storming the school premises, assaulting staff, and vandalizing property Protesters demanded immediate action and refused to accept Nayan's body until "justice" is servedPolice have registered an FIR and detained the accused under the Juvenile Justice Act. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch, as per reports.